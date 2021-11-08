Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,728 Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tuniu by 344.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tuniu during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuniu during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tuniu by 48.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu Co. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 211.49%.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

