Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.94 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

