Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth $214,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

