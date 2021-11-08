Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

ISDR opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Issuer Direct Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.