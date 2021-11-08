Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,171 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

