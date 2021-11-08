Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

DDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of DDL traded up $4.46 on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -43.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

