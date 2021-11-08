DinoSwap (DINO) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00081120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,822.30 or 0.99438861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.73 or 0.07181547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020969 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 133,901,383 coins and its circulating supply is 55,942,002 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.