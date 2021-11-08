Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Diodes stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. Diodes has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,709 shares of company stock valued at $13,331,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.