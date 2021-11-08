DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 263,429 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

