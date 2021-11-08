Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764,050 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Diversey were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

DSEY opened at $16.99 on Monday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

