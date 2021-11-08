DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,596 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.24% of DLH worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DLH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DLHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of DLHC opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.05. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

DLH Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

