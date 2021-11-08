Doma (DOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Doma has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $129.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Doma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Doma stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. Doma has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOMA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Doma in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

