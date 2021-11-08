Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

