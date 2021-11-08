DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.10. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.