Dora Factory Price Tops $13.15 (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.15 or 0.00020182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $40.28 million and $34.17 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,384 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

