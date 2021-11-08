DoubleVerify (DV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DV opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on DV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

