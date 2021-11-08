Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

DREUF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

