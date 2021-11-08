DREP Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00097351 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

