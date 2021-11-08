DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00025745 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005479 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.