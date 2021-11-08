Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 132.95. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.63 and a 200-day moving average of €37.24.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.