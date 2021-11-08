E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.88).

Several research firms have recently commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €11.06 ($13.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496,330 shares. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.52.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

