Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

