easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 805.33 ($10.52).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 537.60 ($7.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 699.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

