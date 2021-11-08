Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 19th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

