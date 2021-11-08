eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Logan Green Sells 343 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Logan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Logan Green sold 65 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $4,650.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Logan Green sold 8 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $559.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37.

On Thursday, August 12th, Logan Green purchased 16 shares of eBay stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $1,102.24.

Shares of EBAY opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

