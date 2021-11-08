Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $57.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 2,638,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,938. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

