Education Ecosystem Hits Market Capitalization of $14.96 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $107,336.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

LEDU is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

