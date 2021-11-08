Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50.

EW traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $119.54. 1,448,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,873. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

