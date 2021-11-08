Egretia (EGT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.10 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00096078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.