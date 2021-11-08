eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.65

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 4453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

The company has a market cap of $649.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

