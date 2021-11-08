eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.eHealth also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.13) – (0.43) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.60.

EHTH stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

