eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.eHealth also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.13) – (0.43) EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.60.
EHTH stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.