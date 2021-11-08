Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73-4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

