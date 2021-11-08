Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by XN Exponent Advisors LLC

XN Exponent Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,405 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 5.5% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $115,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $167.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.80. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.05 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

