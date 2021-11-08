Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $185.00 at Raymond James

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $177.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.88. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,354 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

