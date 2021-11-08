Elliott Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,166,667 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,458,000. Endeavor Group makes up 0.9% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

