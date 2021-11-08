Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Employers reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.04. Employers has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Employers by 86,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

