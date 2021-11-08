EMX Royalty (EMX) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EMX Royalty to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMX Royalty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 689 2324 2711 110 2.38

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.29%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,149.32% 7.01% 0.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -33.00 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -4.64

EMX Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s rivals have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EMX Royalty rivals beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

