Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million.
Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.69. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.04 and a 1 year high of C$9.32.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.
