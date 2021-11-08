Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.69. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.04 and a 1 year high of C$9.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.96.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

