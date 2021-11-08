Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $83,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 17.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.54 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.