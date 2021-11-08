Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Shares of ERF opened at $10.20 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

