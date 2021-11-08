EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 39,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

