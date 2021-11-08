Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.16

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,285 shares of company stock worth $1,492,774. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

