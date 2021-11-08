EnterCoin Market Cap Reaches $110,500.34 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $110,500.34 and approximately $10,622.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00096078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

