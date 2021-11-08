Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 443,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.34 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

