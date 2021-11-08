enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Holdings Decreased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC trimmed its position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in enVVeno Medical were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in enVVeno Medical by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $8.63 on Monday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded enVVeno Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO).

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.