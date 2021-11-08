Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Shares of EOSE opened at $11.29 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.