EOS (EOS) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00007132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $4.48 billion and approximately $873.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,038,732,126 coins and its circulating supply is 962,731,714 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

