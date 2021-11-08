Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $880.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $892.65.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $781.92 on Thursday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $820.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.