Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $900.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $875.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $892.65.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.46. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

