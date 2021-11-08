Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce sales of $616.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $634.00 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $613.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $84.55. 29,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,582. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $88.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

